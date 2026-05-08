Ludhiana: Domestic help flees with ₹4 lakh cash, jewellery

Hired 10 days ago, a domestic help decamped with ₹4 lakh cash and jewellery from the house of his employer, a factory owner, in Atam Park area. The family left home to attend a function when the accused took the advantage of their absence. The family discovered the broken lock of an almirah, cash along with gold and silver ornaments had been stolen. (HT File)

The Model Town police have registered an FIR against the accused, Luvkush, a resident of Baroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. The case has been registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Model Town police station.

According to complainant Lavnish Arora, a resident of Atam Park, his wife Shayna Arora had contacted an acquaintance, Sachin, on April 20 seeking a domestic worker for household chores. A few days later, on April 23, Sachin introduced Luvkush to the family and he was employed at their residence.

Arora told the police that on the night of May 3, the family had gone to attend a relative’s function. Upon returning, they found the main gate open and the worker missing.

During inspection, the family discovered that the lock of an almirah had been broken and cash along with gold and silver ornaments had been stolen. They also noticed signs of an attempted break-in in another bedroom.

Head constable Sukhpal Ram said further investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to trace the accused.