A day after a 70-year-old industrialist and his 69-year-old wife were found bludgeoned to death at their house in Ludhiana’s Janta Nagar, their relatives told the police that the killers answered the victims’ phones posing as them and even used their nicknames during the brief conversations. Ludhiana double murder: Killers answered calls posing as victim couple, kin tell police

The relatives alleged that the victims’ phones were answered twice before the bodies were found. In one instance, a man answered the call and identified himself as the industrialist, Kuldeep Singh. However, family members immediately sensed something was wrong.

“His voice did not sound like Kuldeep’s,” said Narinder Singh, the victim’s cousin. “He claimed he was out drinking and would call back after reaching home before abruptly disconnecting the call.”

A second call was allegedly answered by a woman who also failed to sound like Kuldeep’s wife, Harmeet Kaur. Yet, according to relatives, she identified herself as “Debo” — Harmeet’s nickname that was known only to close family members.

“The woman’s voice was unfamiliar, but she referred to herself as Debo. Very few people knew Harmeet by that name,” Narinder said, raising suspicions that the killers had close knowledge of the family.

One of the victims’ mobile phones was later found abandoned near the house and was handed over to police by local residents.

The revelations have strengthened police suspicions that the killers are known to the couple. Police are examining whether the suspects answered the calls to create an impression that the victims were still alive after already murdering them.

Relatives said there had never been any known property dispute or personal rivalry involving the couple.

Deputy commissioner of police (Ludhiana Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said investigation was progressing on multiple fronts. “Preliminary findings indicate the possible involvement of someone known to the couple. We are examining all aspects of the case,” he said.

Police officials said CCTV cameras installed in the area captured two suspects, a man and a woman.

The brutal double murder came to light on Saturday morning when a relative, Davinder Singh, visited the couple’s residence after being unable to contact them. The main gate was locked from inside, and repeated knocks went unanswered. After noticing foul smell emanating from the house, he alerted police.

Officers entered the premises through a rear entrance and found the couple lying dead inside a room.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple may have been murdered around 26 hours before their bodies were discovered. Investigators believe they may have been attacked while asleep. Both victims had suffered multiple blows to the head and face with a blunt weapon.

Police are also awaiting the arrival of the couple’s daughters, who live abroad, hoping their statements may provide crucial leads in the case.