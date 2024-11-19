Ludhiana: Drive launched to sensitise people to toilet hygiene

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Tuesday launched a campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) on World Toilet Day. This campaign aims to create awareness about access to and the use of safe and hygienic toilets at both the individual and community levels. The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Sada Pakhana Sada Maan’, and it will conclude on Human Rights Day (December 10), linking sanitation with human rights and the universal need for dignity and privacy. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal launches Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) on World Toilet Day in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Jorwal emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining the open-defecation free (ODF) status while promoting behavioral change within communities for a cleaner and healthier environment. He directed officers from various departments, including water supply and sanitation, rural development, school education, social security, women and child development, and health and family welfare, to ensure maximum community participation through seminars, rallies, and grassroots initiatives.

Furthermore, the DC also called for organisation of village-level camps to run registration drives for individual household latrines (IHHLs) and to ensure the speedy construction of IHHLs through micro planning. He also announced that competitions would be held for the best IHHL at the gram panchayat level and for the best community sanitary complex (CSC) at the block and district levels, with winners being recognised and felicitated.