Ludhiana: Driver dead as pickup rams into stationery truck

The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a freak road mishap as the vehicle crashed into a stationary truck laden with iron rods on the national highway near Doraha, officials said. The iron rods hanging from the truck pierced through the driver’s body and he was killed on the spot. His assistant suffered severe injuries in the mishap. The victim killed in the road mishap in Ludhiana was identified as Sandeep Kumar of Rajasthan’s Alwar. (HT Photo)

After the mishap, the truck’s driver escaped from the spot. The Doraha police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified truck driver.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar of Rajasthan’s Alwar. His assistant Jagdish Parsad has been admitted to a hospital. The FIR was registered following a statement by Uttam Singh.

The complainant said his brother was going from Jaipur to Pathankot in his pickup truck to load lychee fruits. When they reached Doraha, Sandeep failed to notice a truck parked on the roadside and crashed the vehicle into it. The Iron roads hanging from the overloaded truck pierced through his body and he died on the spot, he alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sikandar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the truck had no tail light or reflectors installed, which could have been the cause behind the victim failing to notice the parked vehicle amid dark conditions.

A case under sections 283, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. A hunt is on for his arrest, the ASI added.

Recent incidents

May 22: At least two women were killed and 20 others injured as an Amritsar-bound tourist bus rammed into a trailer truck parked on the highway near Chehlan in Samrala.

May 5: A stationary truck claimed a life on the national highway near Libra village in Khanna after another truck rammed into the vehicle. The collision’s impact was such that the second truck’s cleaner was trapped in the cabin. The rescuers toiled hard to pull out the body from the cabin.

