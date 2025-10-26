Ludhiana drubs Amritsar, Faridkot in lawn tennis

Ludhiana girls drubbed Amritsar and Faridkot in the Under-14 and the Under-17 categories in lawn tennis as the 69th Punjab Inter-District School Athletics Games for the 2025-26 session began at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. Around 23 districts have sent their athletes to compete in different events under the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls categories.

The lawn tennis matches were played at Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal Kular, in which apart from Ludhiana’s 2-0 victory over Amritsar, Moga beat Sangrur 2-0, Bathinda defeated Pathankot 2-1, Fatehgarh Sahib overcame Hoshiarpur 2-1, Kapurthala won against Muktsar Sahib 2-0 and Jalandhar beat Patiala 2-0 in the Under-14 girls’ category.

In the Under-17 girls’ category, Ludhiana comfortably drubbed Faridkot 2-0, Fatehgarh Sahib defeated Amritsar 2-0, Sangrur won against Fazilka 2-0, Jalandhar defeated Hoshiarpur 2-0, Bathinda overcame Moga 2-0 and SAS Nagar defeated Kapurthala 2-0.

The Under-19 girls’ matches saw Faridkot beating Hoshiarpur 2-0, Bathinda defeating SAS Nagar 2-0, Pathankot winning against Ludhiana 2-0, Fazilka overpowering Jalandhar 2-0, Moga beating Sangrur 2-0 and Hoshiarpur defeating Amritsar 2-0.

In the 3,000-metre race, the Under-19 girls’ category saw Rajwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran, Tanveer Kaur from Hoshiarpur, Tamanna of Gurdaspur and Bathinda’s Gagandeep Kaur securing the first four spots, respectively. The Under-19 boys’ category was dominated by Amritsar athletes as Jasnpreeet Singh clinched the top position and Karanveer Singh came second. Gurmeet Singh of Fazilka secured third place while Jaspreet Ram from Bathinda finished fourth.

In the Under-17 boys’ long jump, Harmanpreet Singh of Gurdaspur stood first, Ludhiana’s Gagandeep Singh second, Moga’s Gurnoor Singh third and Sangrur’s Avijot Singh finished fourth. The Under-19 girls’ shot-put event saw Patiala shine with Navneet Kaur winning first place and Gurkanwal Kaur getting the second position. Jannat from Fazilka came third and Dikshita from Hoshiarpur stood fourth.

The Under-17 girls’ high jump title went to Ratan Bala from Muktsar Sahib. Japjot Kaur of SBS Nagar, Tamanna Devi of Muktsar Sahib and Faridkot’s Prabhjot Kaur ranked second, third and fourth, respectively. In the Under-19 girls’ long jump, Japroop Kaur of Gurdaspur claimed first place, followed by Bathinda’s Veerpal Kaur in second. Ashmeen Kaur from Jalandhar finished third and Fazilka’s Alfaz Grewal took the fourth spot.

The shot-put Under-17 girls saw another strong performance from Patiala as Divjot Kaur finished first. Amritsar’s Gurleen Kaur earned the second place and Seerat Kamboj of Fazilka ranking third and Jasmine Kaur of Patiala fourth. In the Under-17 boys’ discus throw, Fazilka’s Shavas Jagga, Sangrur’s Sehajpreet Singh, Moga’s Gurshaan Singh and Muktsar Sahib’s Ravrajpal Singh bagged the first four spots.