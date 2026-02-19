Ludhiana: ‘Drugged’ car driver hits bike, woman dead

A 55-year-old woman was killed on the spot and her husband critically injured after a car, driven allegedly by an “intoxicated” man, rammed into their motorcycle near Kullewal village on Wednesday afternoon. The police recovered heroin from the accused driver. An FIR under Sections 105, 281, 324 (1), 125 (A) and 125 (B) has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Balwinder Kaur of Gahlewal village while her husband Nirmal Singh was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh in a critical condition.

According to the police, the couple was returning to their village after collecting medicines from a Khanna hospital. Near Gugga Marhi (Kullewal village), a car coming from the Samrala side went to the wrong side of the road and hit their motorcycle head-on.

Balwinder Kaur died on the spot, while Nirmal Singh sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the Samrala civil hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to the Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh.

Dr Gagandeep Kaur of the civil hospital said the accident victim was brought to the hospital around 2.30 pm. “The woman was already dead while the man had suffered a severe head injury. He was given first aid and referred to Chandigarh,” she said.

SHO Harvinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Samrala. “During the investigation, 5.15-gm heroin was recovered from his possession,” the SHO added.

An FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving), 324 (1) (mischief), 125 (A) (acts of rashness or negligence that endanger human life or personal safety) and 125 (B) (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) has been registered against the accused.