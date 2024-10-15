Ludhiana: Drugs accused attacks SHO during interrogation

A drug peddling accused allegedly attacked the station-house officer (SHO) during interrogation at the Sarabha Nagar police station on Monday, officials said. A drug peddling accused attacked an inspector during interrogation at Sarabha Nagar police station on Monday. (HT File)

They added that the suspect, Jatinder alias Kaki of Avtar Nagar, Tharike Road, attempted to assault Sarabha Nagar SHO inspector Neeraj Chaudhary.

Officials said the inspector and other officers present overpowered the accused and brought the situation under control.

Following the attack, the police have registered a fresh first-information report against Jatinder under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), and 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Chaudhary. Police had arrested Jatinder Kaki and his aides--Amandeep Singh of Ayali, Gurinder Singh of Baba Nanad Singh Nagar, Dulla of Dakha village and Kaka of Ayali Kalan--for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a Mohi village resident.

The accused abducted Deepak Kumar, 29, from his village and took him to a labour quarters, where they brutally thrashed him. They also recorded the assault.

Accused suspected was police informant: Abduction victim

Deepak Kumar lodged a complaint with the Sarabha Nagar police, alleging that the assailants suspected he was tipping off police about their drug smuggling activities. Deepak said Kaki was the ringleader of the drug smuggling operation.

Following the initial complaint, a case was registered under sections 126(2) (punishment for wrongful restraint), 140(3) (kidnapping), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and Kaki, Amandeep and Gurwinder were arrested.

Inspector Chaudhary said that after lodging an FIR, the police had arrested Kaki and his aides on Monday.

“During interrogation, Jatinder Kaki suddenly attacked me. We managed to overpower him. Another FIR has been lodged against him for this incident,”said the SHO.

