Ludhiana: Drugs seized, two held by Khanna police

Two drug smugglers were caught and 1.5-kg ice drugs, 1-kg opium along with a car were seized from their possession, the Khanna police have said. Officials said the arrests came after cops came across one of them carrying 10-gm narcotic powder that led them to break the supply chain. Khanna police officials with the seized drugs. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky, 33, of Kartar Nagar of Khanna and Sukhman Singh alias Sunny, 27, of Satguru Ram Singh Avenue, Amritsar, who is currently living in Shivjot Apartment in Kharar. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav said the City 2 police station arrested Vicky near Prem Bhandari Park during a special checking on July 1. When frisked, the police recovered 10-gm narcotic powder from his possession. A case under Sections 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances), 61 (confiscation of goods used for concealing illicit drugs or substances) and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

“During questioning, the accused told police that he procured narcotics from Sukhman Singh and supplied the same further at a higher price. Following the information provided by the accused, the police nominated Sukhman Singh in the FIR,”said the SSP.

A trap was laid and Sukhman Singh was arrested from the main gate of Shivjot Apartment in Kharar when he turned up there in his car to deliver the consignment. The police recovered 1.5-kg ice drug and 1-kg opium from the car,” she added.

Further, the SSP added that Sections 18 (punishment for contravention in relation to opium poppy and opium), 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 111 (organised crime) of the BNS were added in the FIR. The police are questioning Sukhman Singh to know his forward and backward links.

According to the SSP, Vicky is already facing trial in a drug peddling case while the police are scanning the past criminal record of Sukhman Singh.