News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Drunk driver abandons truck on rail track

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 26, 2023 05:06 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said the inebriated driver drove the truck for at least 1km on the rail tracks before it got stuck. The driver fled the spot before the Golden Temple Express arrived

A tragedy was averted when a drunk driver drove his truck onto the rail tracks near Giaspura in Ludhiana for atleast one km on Friday night minutes before the Golden Temple Express was to cross the stretch.

A crane pulling out the truck from the rail track in Ludhiana. (HT)
After the truck got stuck on the railway track the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Eyewitnesses said that they were shocked to see a truck being driven on the railway track. Meanwhile, the truck stuck on the tracks following which the driver abandoned it and escaped. The driver was reportedly under the influence of liquor.

Alerted local residents alerted the driver of the Golden Temple Express, who showed presence of mind and slowed down the train, which brushed past the vehicle and averted a collision. The passengers started recording videos of the incident.

Superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, Balram Rana and inspector Jatinder Singh arrived at the scene to assess the situation. It took the team of authorities nearly two hours to remove the truck from the tracks.

Following the removal of the vehicle, the Golden Temple Express resumed its journey.

SP Balram Rana said that the incident could cause a major tragedy, as it is a busy track. They are investigating to trace the driver. They are taking action against the accused according to the railways act.

