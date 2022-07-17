Ludhiana: Duo in security guard uniform robs newspaper vendor of ₹7.5k
Two miscreants, wearing uniforms of private security guards, robbed a newspaper vendor of ₹7,500 on Saturday after assaulting him with sharp weapons and sticks.
The victim, Rajesh Sharma of Durgapuri, said the incident took place at around 4.30 am, when he was heading towards Clock Tower from his house on his scooter.
Sharma said the two miscreants on a motorcycle blocked his way near Buddha Nullah bridge, which is just a few metres away from his house, and asked him to hand over any cash he was carrying. When he refused, they snatched the keys of the scooter and assaulted him.
He added that he cried for help when two cars were passing by, but no one came to rescue him. Even though there was a sweeper standing nearby, the two robbers threatened him.
The duo then fled with the scooter, in which ₹7,500 cash was kept, towards the Chander Nagar side on the stretch along Buddha Nullah. Sharma then called his son and they found the scooter parked along the road, but the cash was missing.
A case has been registered at Haibowal police station. The two suspects were captured assaulting Sharma on CCTV. The victim suffered injuries to his arms and legs.
Sub-inspector Amritpal, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said they are trying to trace the duo.
-
SAD Ludhiana president’s brother joins BJP
Leaders of various parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal district president Harbhajan Singh Dang's brother Gurdeep Dang, joined Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of the saffron party's state president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma SAD leader Satnam Singh Shunty, former Congress leader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle and Aam Aadmi Party's Hardeep Singh Bittu, Pritpal Singh and Jagdeep Singh Jaggi were also inducted into the party by Sharma.
-
252 students appear for CUET-UG in Ludhiana
A total of 252 students took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), the country's second largest undergraduate college qualifier exam, at two designated centres in Ludhiana on Saturday. The exam was conducted in two shifts at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Central Tool Room, Focal Point. In the morning shift, which was scheduled from 9 am to 12.25 pm, 113 candidates appeared for the examination, including 73 at GNDEC and 40 at CTR.
-
Ludhiana: Burglars break into bank, faulty inverter saves day
A gang of burglars broke into the Kalakh village branch of UCO Bank on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but failed to steal any valuables. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of branch manager Vivek Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar, Khanna. Kumar said the sarpanch of Kalakh village called him on Saturday morning after noticing the broken window panes of the bank.
-
Minor boys shoot at man in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, detained
Police apprehended four minors after one of them allegedly shot at a 36-year-old man in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Friday evening. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the victim as one a resident of Jahangirpuri's H Block, Javed and said police received a control room call at 5.15pm on Friday about him being shot. The bullet hit Javed in the eye. Police said the four boys are school dropouts.
-
5 held after man hurt during scuffle in outer Delhi: Police
Five people have been arrested after a scuffle between two groups left a man hurt in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri earlier this week, even as the police warned the complainant against “inciting communal hatred” after the incident. The incident took place around 1.30am on July 13. “Four more people, Sabir, Mujaffar, Juned Ansari and Rahish, joined Husain, while Singh called his brother, Raj Bahadur,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer Delhi) Sameer Sharma.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics