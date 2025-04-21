Ludhiana: Edu dept issues strict orders on school project completion

Facing criticism for recent inaugurations of government schools where infrastructure remained incomplete, the Ludhiana district education department has now taken steps to prevent such occurrences in the future. Clear directives have been issued to ensure that no unfinished work is presented as complete during upcoming events under the ‘Sikhya Kranti’ campaign. Despite inauguration on April 7, renovation of toilets was incomplete at the Government Senior Secondary School in Kundanpuri. (HT File)

Now, the district education department has issued clear instructions, no incomplete work should be shown as finished during any future inauguration. The concerned coordinators have been told to thoroughly check every school before any event takes place, ensuring all classrooms, toilets, and other essential facilities are fully ready for use.

The state government had launched a 54-day ‘Sikhya Kranti’ programme, under which nearly 25,000 repair and renovation projects worth ₹2,000 crore are set to be inaugurated across 12,000 government schools by May 31. Each project features a plaque with the names of the chief minister and education minister.

However, recent incidents have raised questions about the execution. On April 7, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated two renovated classrooms and two washrooms under the Sikhya Kranti initiative. But the repair work was incomplete, and only the plaque declaring it finished had been put up.

In another case, a government primary school in Sarabha Nagar saw the same classrooms inaugurated twice within a year. The rooms, built with help from an NGO, were first opened last year, and again on April 11, 2025, by MP Sanjeev Arora.

These incidents triggered concerns among teacher unions and education officials. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union, revealed that informal instructions were passed on Sunday by the district education office, directing that no incomplete projects should be inaugurated going forward.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur confirmed the development, saying, “After learning that a few schools with incomplete infrastructure were being inaugurated, we have instructed the programme coordinators to ensure this does not happen again.”