Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Eight cops dismissed for misconduct

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 21, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Inspector Kuldeep Singh from Ludhiana was dismissed after being convicted in a corruption case; head constable Anil Kumar, who is currently on trial for drug peddling, had also been absent from duty for an extended period

In a sweeping disciplinary action, eight police personnel from Ludhiana, Ludhiana Rural, and Khanna have been dismissed for misconduct. While three of them are facing criminal trials, the remaining officers were terminated for prolonged absenteeism.

Three constables from Ludhiana Rural—Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Singh, and Gurinder Singh—were also dismissed due to their prolonged absence from duty. (HT File Photo for representation)
Three constables from Ludhiana Rural—Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Singh, and Gurinder Singh—were also dismissed due to their prolonged absence from duty. (HT File Photo for representation)

Cops facing criminal charges

Inspector Kuldeep Singh from Ludhiana was dismissed after being convicted in a corruption case. Head constable Anil Kumar, who is currently on trial for drug peddling, had also been absent from duty for an extended period. Constables Inderjit Singh and Vikas, both absent without leave, were also dismissed, with Vikas facing trial in a drug peddling case.

Prolonged absenteeism leads to termination

Three constables from Ludhiana Rural—Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Singh, and Gurinder Singh—were dismissed due to their prolonged absence from duty. According to police sources, Gurpreet Singh and Iqbal Singh have been residing abroad for some time, while Gurinder Singh was dismissed due to drug addiction.

Gurpreet Singh, recruited in 2016, left for a foreign country about a year ago. Iqbal Singh, who joined the force in 2011, moved abroad nearly a year and a half ago. Gurinder Singh, who secured his job under the family compensation scheme after his father’s demise in 2019, had been absent due to drug-related issues.

In a similar case, senior constable Bhagwant Singh from Khanna was dismissed after being absent from duty since April 17, 2024.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On