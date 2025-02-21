Ludhiana: Eight cops dismissed for misconduct

In a sweeping disciplinary action, eight police personnel from Ludhiana, Ludhiana Rural, and Khanna have been dismissed for misconduct. While three of them are facing criminal trials, the remaining officers were terminated for prolonged absenteeism. Three constables from Ludhiana Rural—Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Singh, and Gurinder Singh—were also dismissed due to their prolonged absence from duty. (HT File Photo for representation)

Cops facing criminal charges

Inspector Kuldeep Singh from Ludhiana was dismissed after being convicted in a corruption case. Head constable Anil Kumar, who is currently on trial for drug peddling, had also been absent from duty for an extended period. Constables Inderjit Singh and Vikas, both absent without leave, were also dismissed, with Vikas facing trial in a drug peddling case.

Prolonged absenteeism leads to termination

Three constables from Ludhiana Rural—Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Singh, and Gurinder Singh—were dismissed due to their prolonged absence from duty. According to police sources, Gurpreet Singh and Iqbal Singh have been residing abroad for some time, while Gurinder Singh was dismissed due to drug addiction.

Gurpreet Singh, recruited in 2016, left for a foreign country about a year ago. Iqbal Singh, who joined the force in 2011, moved abroad nearly a year and a half ago. Gurinder Singh, who secured his job under the family compensation scheme after his father’s demise in 2019, had been absent due to drug-related issues.

In a similar case, senior constable Bhagwant Singh from Khanna was dismissed after being absent from duty since April 17, 2024.