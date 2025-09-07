Ludhiana: Electrician dies amid repairs during rain

A 22-year-old electrician, Sonu Sharma, died after receiving an electric shock while attempting to repair the electricity connection at a marriage palace on Chandigarh Road. The incident created a commotion at the scene as family members accused the palace owner of gross negligence. (HT Photo)

Sonu, a resident of Shankar Colony, Bhamian Khurd, was the sole earning member of his family, which includes his elder sister and a younger brother. His maternal uncle Sikandar Sharma claimed that Sonu rushed to fix the electricity problem at the palace amid heavy rainfall. While connecting the wires, he was suddenly electrocuted, causing him to fall into the open drainage tank. The strong current led to his suffocation and immediate death.

The incident created a commotion at the scene as family members accused the palace owner of gross negligence. “Had the drainage system been properly covered, my nephew’s life could have been saved,” alleged Sikandar Sharma. The family further alleged that the police did not register their complaint and merely directed them to go from pillar to post.

The Jamalpur police initiated investigation after reaching the spot.