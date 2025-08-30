Ludhiana: Embankments being strengthened in villages along Sutlej

The district administration has been constructing embankments and revetments amid its flood protection efforts in three vulnerable villages — Sasrali, Talwandi Naubad, and Dulewal — located near the Sutlej river. With the water level having risen earlier this week, officials from the irrigation and drainage departments have been deputed round the clock to monitor and implement protective measures to prevent any overflow into farmlands and residential areas. Work underway in Dhulewal village of Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

At Sasrali, work is underway on five stone studs designed to divert the river’s flow. These are being reinforced using earth-filled cement bags packed inside metal crates, which are known for withstanding heavy water pressure.

In Talwandi Naubad, a 150-foot-long embankment is being constructed using empty cement bags, which will act as a temporary revetment barrier to resist water force during peak flow. Similarly, in Dulewal, workers are building a 200-foot-long revetment along with another 150-foot stretch filled with earth-filled cement bags to prevent water from breaching the village boundary.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “Our teams are working continuously in vulnerable areas. The irrigation department is closely monitoring the water levels and strengthening weak spots. All efforts are being made to prevent water from entering these villages.”

In recent days, following heavy rainfall and an increase in water discharge from the upstream, floodwater had entered low-lying fields near Sasrali village, submerging around 40 to 50 acres. However, with water levels now receding, the administration is focusing on reinforcement of dhussi bundhs and other protective structures to avoid any further damage.

Last week, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian along with DC Himanshu Jain had visited the affected areas and ordered a special girdawari (crop damage survey). The state government had assured that compensation would be given to affected farmers, and strict monitoring was directed across all flood-prone belts.