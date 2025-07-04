Ludhiana: Encroachments razed at Mata Rani Chowk market, traders fume

A high drama unfolded in the busy mobile market near Mata Rani Chowk when a team from the Municipal Corporation’s tehbazari wing launched an encroachment removal drive on Thursday morning. As the officials concerned began clearing temporary structures, including roadside counters that had been placed by shopkeepers outside their shops, traders confronted them, but to no avail. MC officials getting roadside counters and display boards removed at Mata Rani Chowk market near the civic body’s zone A office in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Just a stone’s throw from the MC’s Zone A office, these encroachments were untouched for years. MC officials said they had issued repeated warnings to shopkeepers, urging them to remove the illegal set-ups to ease traffic congestion in the area. “We informed them several times that their actions disrupt traffic movement and cause inconvenience to the public. Since they ignored our notices, we were left with no option but to act,” said one of the tehbazari officials, wishing not to be named.

The official added that the shopkeepers had removed the temporary structures in such a way that these could be easily reinstalled in future. “We have dismantled and cleared the counters to prevent them from returning. The space needs to be free for smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement,” he said.

Opposing the campaign of the civic body, the traders questioned why the civic body was “targeting only them?” “If this is about clearing encroachments, the MC should carry out such a drive across the city, not just here,” said Jasbir Singh, who runs a mobile accessories’ shop in the area.

“They are terming it illegal today, but we have been running our business here for over a decade. Why was it never a problem until now?” said another shopkeeper.

The mobile market near Mata Rani Chowk is known for its cluster of small mobile and accessory shops located in narrow lanes. On most days, the road leading to the market remains choked due to haphazard parking of two-wheelers and the spillover of customers onto the street. The congestion often results in traffic snarls, especially during peak hours.

While the MC has taken a tough stance this time, traders have warned that unless the civic body ensures uniform enforcement across all markets, resentment among the business community is bound to grow.

When contacted, tehbazaari inspector Vipin Handa said similar action would be taken in other areas soon. “This is not a one-time drive. We will act in other markets too. No errant will be spared,” he assured.