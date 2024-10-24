Ludhiana: Ensure no farm fire in district, officials told

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, while assessing the incidents of stubble burning in the district, has issued strict instructions for officials to remain in the fields over the next month to combat this issue. During a meeting held at Bachat Bhawan with patwaris, along with additional deputy commissioner (general) Amarjit Bains and officials from the agriculture department and the Punjab Pollution Control Board, he emphasised the need for close monitoring to prevent such incidents. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal urged officials to reach out to farmers and educate them on the benefits of stubble disposal techniques that promote better soil health using various farm equipment. (HT Photo)

Jorwal noted that patwaris usually have comprehensive knowledge of their respective areas and should conduct meetings with farmers to raise awareness about the harmful effects of stubble burning.

The DC stated that any report of field fires detected through satellite imagery must be investigated promptly, and a report submitted by the official responsible. He urged officials to reach out to farmers and educate them on the benefits of stubble disposal techniques that promote better soil health using various farm equipment. He highlighted that a total of 8,978 machines— such as balers, rakes, super seeders, smart seeders, surface seeders, zero till drills, RMB ploughs, mulchers, straw choppers, super SMS, crop reapers, rotary slashers, and tractors—have been provided to farmers through custom hiring centres, societies and local groups.

Additionally, the DC mentioned that the Supreme Court has issued strict directives concerning the burning of paddy stubble and appealed to farmers to refrain from this practice to help maintain a clean and green environment.