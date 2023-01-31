Ludhiana: EPFO recovers 32.96 lakh from defaulting establishments

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recovered ₹32.96 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in January.

Regional PF Commissioner-I, Saurabh Swami had declared “January 2023”, as the recovery month.

Swami said that at the closing of the recovery month, 37 revenue recovery certificates (RRC) have also been closed.

The regional office has closed altogether 156 revenue recovery certificates during this financial year (up to January 2023). Out of these, 117 revenue recovery certificates pertain to 2021-22.

Swami said that special focus has also been given to recoveries from top defaulting establishments. A post-dated cheque of ₹500,000 lakhs has also been received from JSM Constructions.

RRC in respect of Rajit Paints has also been transferred to regional office, Bhatinda as the plant of the establishment falls under that jurisdiction. Prohibitory Orders have also been issued against Nalanda Woollen Mills through EPFO, regional office, Noida for the speedy recovery of arrear demand, Swami said.

Swami appealed to all the defaulting establishments to deposit the assessed amount without any further delay, failing which action will be initiated against the establishments under the provisions of the Employee’s Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

This will include the attachment of movable /immovable property of the establishment and the employers, the appointment of receivers, attachment of the bank account, receiving the amount from third party dues, arrest, and detention in the civil prison and filing of a case under appropriate sections, he said.