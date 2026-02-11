Ludhiana: Escaped rape convict named prime suspect in 9-year-old boy’s murder

A convict in a rape case involving a minor girl, who escaped from police custody earlier this month, has been identified as the prime accused in the murder of nine-year-old Aman of Kasabad village, whose body was found in bushes near his house with his throat slit, police said on Monday. the FIR was registered on February 6 after they were sent between police stations. (HT File)

Aman went missing on February 5 and his body was recovered from bushes in Kasabad on February 7. Investigators said the child was killed on the same day he disappeared.

The accused, Ajay Kumar, had fled police custody on February 2 while being taken from Borstal Jail to Ludhiana Civil Hospital for a medical examination. Police suspect that he murdered the child near his residence in the village before going into hiding. He remains absconding.

Confirming the development, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (city-I) Sameer Verma said Ajay Kumar had been conclusively identified as the key suspect in the killing. He added that although both families belonged to the same village, no personal enmity or prior rivalry had surfaced during the investigation so far.

Explaining the identification process, Verma said the police matched the suspect through his distinctive limping gait, physical build and clothing. He said the shoes and denim worn by the accused at the time of the murder were the same as those he was wearing while escaping from the hospital.

Police have also booked four relatives and acquaintances of the accused, Kamal Singh, Arjun Singh, Banke Lal and Sat Narayan, for allegedly harbouring and sheltering him.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family alleged delay in police action, claiming the FIR was registered on February 6 after they were sent between police stations.