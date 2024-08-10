 Ludhiana: Ex-armyman, wife held for assaulting cop - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
Ludhiana: Ex-armyman, wife held for assaulting cop

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 10, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Retired armyman and wife arrested in Samrala for assaulting a cop after being stopped at a checkpoint; the driver was allegedly drunk and abusive.

The Samrala police arrested a retired armyman and his wife for allegedly assaulting a cop after being stopped for checking.

The Samrala police arrested a retired armyman and his wife for allegedly assaulting a cop after being stopped for checking. (HT File)
The Samrala police arrested a retired armyman and his wife for allegedly assaulting a cop after being stopped for checking. (HT File)

The accused, Gurpreet Singh and Kuldeep Kaur of Khaira village, currently reside in Samrala’s Harnam Nagar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Devinder Singh said a case was registered following a statement by Khanna traffic police in-charge inspector Kuljeet Singh.

The inspector said the accused were stooped at a checkpoint at Samrala main chowk. “They were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Alto car and Gurpreet (driver) was drunk. The accused misbehaved with the team and hurled abuses. The accused manhandled ASI Tejinder Singh and tore his uniform,” he said.

A case under sections 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Ex-armyman, wife held for assaulting cop
