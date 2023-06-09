Ludhiana: Ex-MLA Vaid misses date with VB, seeks more time

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid on Thursday did not appear before the vigilance bureau and sought more time to produce documents in the disproportionate assets case. Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid. (HT File Photo)

The vigilance officials have asked him to appear on June 13 with the complete record of his properties or face action.

Vaid was summoned by the VB officials in connection with the disproportionate assets case for the ninth time on Thursday.

Earlier, Vaid was questioned by the vigilance bureau on March 20, 29, April 6, 20, 26, May 3, 12, 25 and June 5. The vigilance bureau officials were not satisfied with details of the properties revealed by the former MLA.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Vaid was asked to furnish entire details of his movable and immovable assets during his previous visits.

On Thursdaym he did not come but took time to produce the record. He has been asked to come with the record again on June 13. It is the last chance for him to furnish all the details, he said.

On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau conducted back to back raids to evaluate his properties. The Division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab civil service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator.

He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on the Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.