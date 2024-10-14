Menu Explore
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
Ludhiana: Ex-patwari, aide held for taking 65,000 as bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2024 10:48 PM IST

The former patwari had demanded ₹1 lakh for mutation (intqal) of plot and took ₹65k as bribe in three installments

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former patwari Gurnam Singh, who was posted in Gill revenue halqa, and his associate Rana Singh of Gill village in Ludhiana district for allegedly accepting bribe amounting to 65,000 in instalments. They will be produced in a court on Tuesday.

The former Patwari and his associate after their arrest in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
The former Patwari and his associate after their arrest in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Apart from them, a case has also been registered against Gurnam’s another associate Buta Singh. According to information, Gurnam Singh has already been dismissed in connection with another case.

A VB spokesperson said this case has been registered against the accused following a complaint lodged by Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Dulley village in the district. The complaint has alleged in his complaint that Buta Singh and Rana Singh had arranged his meeting with patwari Gurnam Singh who had demanded 1 lakh for mutation (intqal) of his plot. He further alleged that the patwari took 65,000 as bribe in three installments of 15,000, 35,000 and 15,000 through his aides Buta and Rana. The complainant recorded his phone calls with patwari and his associates.

The spokesperson informed that the allegations were proved during the inquiry. A case has been registered against Gurnam Singh, his associates Buta Singh and Rana Singh. Further investigation into this case is under progress, the spokesperson added.

