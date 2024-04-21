Ludhiana extortion gang: Police lodge two more FIRs

Two days after the arrest of two members of an extortion gang being operated from Manila, police lodged two more FIRs against the accused following complaints by two locals. The accused were allegedly threatening them over the phone. The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR following the complaint of Dr Damandeep Singh Makkar. (HT File Photo)

While scanning the five mobiles phones recovered from the possession of accused Amritpal Singh and Tajinder Pal Singh Gill, police received information of more individuals who were being targeted.

The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR following the complaint of Dr Damandeep Singh Makkar. Dr Makkar stated that he received WhatsApp calls from a foreign number on January 27 and February 2. The caller demanded ₹2 crore as extortion money and threatened to harm him and his family if the money was not paid. Dr Makkar added that the accused had also followed him in a Toyota Fortuner car in December last year. An FIR under sections 384, 386 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused.

Model Town police lodged an FIR following the complaint of businessman Gaurav Virmani of Model Town. Virmani said he received WhatsApp calls from a foreign number on January 27 and April 8. The accused demanded ₹2 crore and threatened to harm him and his family members. He added that he had noticed some suspects chasing him in a Toyota Fortuner car.

An FIR under sections 384, 506 and 34 of IPC was registered. According to police, they will bring the accused, who are in the custody of Sarabha Nagar police, on a production warrant to investigate. More information is being expected from the accused during questioning.

Amritpal Singh alias Amrit, 32, of Mullanpur Dakha and Tajinderpal Singh Gill, 47, of Sidhwan Bet, who was living in MIG flats in Aggar Nagar, were arrested by Sarabha Nagar police for threatening Aggar Nagar resident Gaurav Mittal for ₹3 crore extortion money. The police had recovered a Toyota Fortuner car, five mobile phones, and a pistol and seven bullets from them. Their two aides, Ramandeep Singh, who is settled in Manila, and Puneet of Jalandhar, who is settled in Vancouver, are yet to be arrested.

Tajinderpal had availed a flat in the posh locality to keep a tab on rich people.