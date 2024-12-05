Ludhiana: Facing 100 immigration fraud cases, travel agent booked for abduction bid

Travel agent Nitish Ghai, who is already facing trials in connection with multiple FIRs allegedly for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad, has been booked along with his aide for attempting to abduct his former employee. Victim Amit Sharma alleged that Ghai suspected him of passing his information to the police in 2022, leading to multiple cases being registered against him. Nitish Ghai, a resident of Victoria Enclave, Ayali Khurd, Ludhiana, was initially arrested by the Ludhiana police in July 2018. He is currently out on bail. (Getty image)

Nitish Ghai, previously booked in over 100 immigration fraud cases in 2018-2019, had reportedly struck compromises with several complainants. In November, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar zone, filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ghai, escalating his legal challenges.

The latest FIR, filed at the Model Town police station, names Ghai, his accomplice Yogesh Kumar and other unknown aides. Sharma, a resident of New Karamsar Colony, alleged that he was assaulted and almost abducted while visiting Gian Singh Rara Market.

According to the complaint, a group of five men, led by Ghai, overpowered him, dragged him across the road and attempted to force him into a car. Ghai, standing near the vehicle, reportedly directed the assault. After the locals gathered at the spot, the accused managed to escape.

Sharma said he had worked for Ghai but left following police raids in 2022. Ghai started suspecting him of tipping off the police. Sharma also claimed to have been previously attacked by Ghai and his associates, leading him to file a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking security.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 140 (3) (kidnapping or abducting someone with the intent to wrongfully confine them) ,62 (attempting to commit a crime),191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, the police said.

Ghai, a resident of Victoria Enclave, Ayali Khurd, Ludhiana, was initially arrested by the Ludhiana police in July 2018. He is currently out on bail. The ED’s probe revealed his involvement in issuing work visas without a valid licence under the Emigration Act, 1983, through his firms Blessing Consultancy and GND Consultancy from 2015 to 2018.

In an earlier action, the ED had attached two of his properties valued at ₹58 lakh. According to a recent FIR filed by the Ludhiana police based on the ED’s complaint, Ghai allegedly utilised money from his fraudulent activities to purchase multiple properties across Ludhiana. The FIR mentioned, “Ghai collected money for providing work visas but failed to deliver. He transferred crores into accounts held under his name and his firms M/s Blessing Consultancy and M/s GND Consultancy Services from 2016 to 2018.”