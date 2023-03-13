Ludhiana factory employee, two aides held for stealing fabric

The Division number 6 police arrested an employee of a garment manufacturing factory and his aides for allegedly stealing fabric from the unit and selling it in the market for monetary gains. The Ludhiana police have recovered 44 rolls of fabric and a pickup van from the possession of the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police have recovered 44 rolls of fabric and a pickup van from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Parampreet Singh of Gobind Nagar, Ravinder Singh of Bhagwan Nagar and Shambhu Paswan of Bhamian road. Ravinder Singh worked as a cutting in-charge at a garment factory at Sherpur Chowk.

Factory owner Mansimran Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road stated that he manufactures t-shirts at his factory. The accused Ravinder was working in the factory since July 2021 as a cutting in-charge.

For the past some time, he noticed that the production of t-shirts has gone down. When he investigated on his own, he found that Ravinder would secretly keep the fabric rolls on the rooftop of the factory and later with the help of his accomplice Parampreet would steal the rolls at night, Mansimran said.

The accused used to sell the fabric rolls to a man Shambhu Paswan on cheaper rates for monetary gains, he said.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 34 (Act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.