Ludhiana: Factory manager abducted, robbed, 3 held

Atleast 10 miscreants including women and men robbed a factory manager of cash and mobile phones near Sahnewal. The accused also attempted to abduct him but fled after locals gathered there. The onlookers nabbed three of the suspects and handed them over to the police. The Sahnewal police initiated investigation.

Roy Thomas, 55, of Mundian, stated that he was returning home in his car after finishing up for the day. After he reached the national highway near Sahnewal atleast 10 miscreants who were travelling in two autos intercepted his way. The accused robbed him of his wallet and mobile phone. The accused abducted him in his car. When the car slowed down due to heavy traffic on the stretch, he jumped off from the moving car and raised an alarm.

Roy Thomas added that after he raised an alarm locals gathered there and rescued him.

Loka Kerala Sabha member Alex sought stern action against the accused involved in the crime. Assistant sub-inspector Gurmukh Singh, investigating the case, stated that the police will act after investigating it.