Ludhiana | Factory owner hangs self at his house in Dharmpura
An owner of a plastic carry bag factory was found dead at his house in Dharmpura on Tuesday night. His wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning.
The wife of the deceased said on Tuesday night, she stayed at a hospital where her younger son had been admitted following an ailment. Meanwhile, her husband, who was present alone at home, hanged himself, she added.
She said since the government had announced a ban on single-use plastic, her husband had been facing losses and was reportedly under mental depression as they were unable to repay the bank installments.
Assistant sub-inspector Sukhjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the Division number 3 police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.
Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son
The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped Inderjit's friend's 5-yesr-old son, suspecting his friend Suresh (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory. Bajra road, 35, of Ekta colony, Inderjit Singh, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Inderjit added that after Kumar's mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.
Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games. Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
Delhi HC permits minor survivor of rape to terminate pregnancy
The Delhi high court has permitted a minor survivor of sexual assault to terminate her pregnancy of 25 weeks and 6 days, noting that it is “forced” and would permanently scar her psyche, causing grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The petitioner, a minor, had approached the Delhi high court through her father praying for permission to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy.
Ludhiana | Close shave for one as part of MC building collapses
A tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion (chhajja) of the municipal corporation's dilapidated building collapsed near the Clock Tower after witnessing rainfall on Wednesday. The civic body's night shelter is situated on the first floor of the building, while a number of shops are situated on the ground floor. As per the nearby shopkeepers, the building is over four-decade-old and is lying in dilapidated condition for a long time.
Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli
A 66-year-old woman and Murti Devi's grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal.
