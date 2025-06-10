Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Ludhiana: Farmers oppose land pooling scheme in city

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The farmers allege that fertile agricultural land, capable of producing three crops annually and cultivated for decades, is being taken away without adequate compensation

Several farmers, under the banner of the Lok Ujjara Roko Committee, staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Monday. They raised strong objections against the ongoing land pooling scheme being implemented by the Punjab government, calling it an “anti-people” policy that threatens their livelihoods.

Lok Ujjara Roko Committee members holding a protest in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The farmers allege that fertile agricultural land, capable of producing three crops annually and cultivated for decades, is being taken away without adequate compensation. “This land, included under the controversial land pooling scheme, is vital for the sustenance of thousands of farming families,” said one of the protesters.

According to the protesters, the Punjab government has issued advertisements promising farmers a residential and commercial plot in return for their land, along with a livelihood allowance of 30,000 per year for three years until urban estates are constructed. However, farmers fear that these promises are hollow and warn that once their land is included in the master plan and loans are taken from the World Bank for construction, they will be bound to the scheme like bonded labourers.

Farmers have issued a stern warning to the government, stating that if the forced implementation of this “land grabbing” scheme continues, it will lead to serious social and economic consequences. The farmers have demanded immediate cancellation of the scheme and have urged the authorities to reconsider the detrimental impact on the farming community.

