Ludhiana: Father-son duo nabbed for carjacking, aides on the run, say police

The Ludhiana rural police have arrested two Nihangs—a father-son duo—on charges of carjacking an SUV and attempting to extort ₹6 lakh from a dera head by threatening to leak his private videos and pictures. Two of their accomplices are currently absconding. The SSP said that the police swung into action and arrested Baghel Singh and Kulwant Singh. (HT photo for representation)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Baghel Singh alias Raja, resident of Gurdwara Takkarsar Sahib in Daddhur, and his father Kulwant Singh Sodhi. Their aides, Judge Singh from Patiala and Golu from Moga, are on the run. All four accused are Nihangs, police said.

According to Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta, the case came to light following a complaint filed by Harmanjot Singh alias Harman of Kangardeen village in Bathinda on May 19. Harman, who was driving a Ford Endeavour belonging to dera head Baba Jaideep Singh, said he was on his way to hand over the vehicle to a friend, Angrej Singh, in Galib Kalan village. At Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk in Raikot, a Bolero Camper intercepted him. The accused alighted from the Bolero Camper, threatened him with sharp-edged weapons and fled with the SUV toward Malerkotla.

The SSP said that the police swung into action and arrested Baghel Singh and Kulwant Singh. The stolen SUV was recovered from their possession.

“Investigations revealed that Baghel Singh had earlier stolen Baba Jaideep Singh’s mobile phone. In an attempt to recover his SIM card, the dera head had paid ₹60,000 to Kulwant Singh. However, the handset remained with the accused. Upon discovering private videos and pictures on the device, the group began demanding ₹6 lakh from Baba Jaideep Singh, threatening to release the content publicly if their demands were not met. As Baba Jaideep Singh resisted their demands, the accused resorted to carjacking his SUV to pressure him into paying,” the SSP added.

An FIR under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restrain), 304(2) (snatching), 308(2) (in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), 317(2) (dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the accused at City Raikot police station. A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused, the SSP said.