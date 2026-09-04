Ludhiana: Father, son shot at in Haibowal

A father and his son suffered bullet injuries after a youth allegedly opened fire during a clash in the Civil City area of Haibowal late Wednesday night. An argument broke out and the accused and his associates allegedly attacked Prince and his son with sharp-edged weapons. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the incident followed an argument over the alleged misbehaviour of the accused with the complainant’s daughter. The girl had gone to a nearby shop around midnight to buy a birthday cake for her father when she encountered the accused, who was walking his dog. She allegedly asked him about the breed of the dog, following which he misbehaved with her.

The girl informed her father, Prince, a resident of Chander Nagar, who later went to the accused’s house along with his son and daughter to question him. The accused was allegedly accompanied by two others.

According to the complaint, an argument broke out and the accused and his associates allegedly attacked Prince and his son with sharp-edged weapons. During the clash, one of the accused allegedly fired around six rounds from a pistol. One bullet hit Prince and another struck his son.

The injured father and son were rushed to the civil hospital for treatment.

Haibowal SHO Jasvir Singh confirmed that the two had suffered gunshot injuries and said police were investigating the incident and would take action against those found responsible. Police are also verifying the allegations of assault and the circumstances leading to the firing.