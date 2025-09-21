Ludhiana: Feroze Gandhi market reels under poor sanitation

Despite being one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs, Feroze Gandhi Market is struggling with poor sanitation and lack of basic civic amenities. Shopkeepers and daily visitors have raised serious concerns over the unhygienic conditions in the area, especially when the government is running special cleanliness drives across the city. Visitors also pointed out that no concrete benches or walking paths are available in the market. (HT Photo for representation)

Located in the heart of the city, the market houses major bank branches, restaurants, and offices, including the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. However, residents say that the market’s condition does not reflect its commercial importance. Overflowing sewage, garbage dumped in open plots, and rising rodent population are now common sights.

Sanjeev Gupta, a shopkeeper, said, “Even behind the improvement trust building, restaurants are dumping waste openly. The back lanes are filthy and difficult to cross. The road meant for fire vehicles is being used by shopkeepers to store goods, which is risky and against safety rules.”

Visitors also pointed out that no concrete benches or walking paths are available in the market. Vacant spaces have turned into garbage dumping grounds, with slum dwellers encroaching and worsening the situation. Traders said the area is considered as one of the costliest markets in Ludhiana, yet there’s no visible development.

Adding to the concern, Gupta mentioned that a vacant plot, where garbage is dumped, had witnessed a fire incident four years ago, when three vehicles caught fire. Despite this, no steps have been taken to shift the waste or secure the site.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the MC’s health wing said they carry out regular cleanliness work in the market. “Unfortunately, some shopkeepers and vendors do not cooperate, which defeats our efforts. We urge the market community to work with us to keep the area clean,” he said.