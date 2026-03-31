Ludhiana: Ferozepur division takes a digital leap

The Ferozepur Division of the northern railways is pushing for digital transactions across its major stations with dedicated ticket windows for online payments and with daily digital transitions making for 10% of the payments. Divisional railway manager Sanjeev Kumar, stated that this initiative is being implemented to strongly promote digital payments (HT Photo)

The booking windows for digital payments have been set up at major railway stations in the division from March 25 making transactions faster, safer, transparent, and improving crowd management.

This reduces cash dependence, provides convenience to passengers, and promotes digital payments.

In addition, extensive campaigns are being conducted from time to time to increase awareness about the “RailOne” app. As a result of these efforts, a significant increase in digital transactions, especially UPI payments, has been observed at various stations in Ferozepur division.

The division’s major railway stations, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantt, Amritsar, and Ferozepur Cantt, have seen an average daily digital transaction percentage of over 10% over the past 15 days.

Two windows for digital payments have been set up at Jalandhar Cantt, five windows have been set up at Amritsar, four windows have been set up at Ludhiana, two windows have been set up at Ferozepur Cantt, and three windows have been set up at Jalandhar City.

Senior divisional commercial manager Paramdeep Singh Saini, appealed to passengers to maximise the use of digital means to make the ticketing process faster, safer, and convenient.

Divisional railway manager Sanjeev Kumar, stated that this initiative is being implemented to strongly promote digital payments under the Digital India campaign. The digital awareness campaigns of the division have had a positive impact and the trend towards online payments among passengers is continuously increasing.