Ludhiana, Ferozepur reach semifinals in baseball tourney

The tournament, organised by the Punjab Baseball Association, features 12 teams from across Punjab. The first two days of the tournament witnessed girls matches and the boys' matches will take place at Jiwan Mal Government Senior Secondary School, Zira, Ferozepur, on September 13 and 14. 12th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, organised by the Punjab Baseball Association (Men & Women) commenced today at Govt Girls Sen Sec Smart School, Gill in Ludhiana on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Teams from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Malerkotla, Mansa, Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, and Fazilka are competing in the championship.

In the opening match, Ferozepur edged out Shri Fatehgarh Sahib with a close score of 7-6, with two runs each from Sharanjeet Kaur and Amanat. Kapurthala then defeated Amritsar 10-9 in a thrilling second match, with Rimpy and Muskan contributing two runs each.

The third match saw Mansa win against Fazilka 3-2, led by one run each from Manpreet Kaur and Sandeep Kaur. In the fourth match, Moga overwhelmed Jalandhar 11-1, with Amandeep Kaur and Pawandeep Kaur scoring two runs each.

Ludhiana beat Mansa 7-0 in the fifth match, while Ferozepur defeated Malerkotla 7-1 in the sixth match. The seventh match had Sangrur securing a victory against Moga with a score of 7-4, and Patiala triumphed over Kapurthala 7-0 in the eighth match.

The semifinals will see Ludhiana facing Patiala and Sangrur going against Ferozepur on Thursday.

Punjab Police senior superintendent of police Bahadurgarh Sunita Rani inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest, joined by Punjab Baseball Association secretary Harbir Singh Gill, president Sukhdev Singh and other dignitaries.