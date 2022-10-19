Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Fire breaks out at a yarn manufacturing unit, no casualty

Ludhiana | Fire breaks out at a yarn manufacturing unit, no casualty

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Khanna fire station officer (FSO), Yashpal Rai Gomi said no one got injured and a short circuit at yarn manufacturing unit in Machhiwara area, Ludhiana, had triggered the fire incident

A minor fire broke out at a yarn manufacturing unit near Bhattian in Machhiwara area in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
A minor fire broke out at a yarn manufacturing unit near Bhattian in Machhiwara area in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A minor fire broke out at a yarn manufacturing unit near Bhattian in Machhiwara area on Wednesday morning, caused by a suspected short circuit.

The fire broke out around 11 am when labour was working inside the unit; no injury or casualty was reported from the spot.

Fire tender from Samarala fire station was rushed to the spot and firefighters doused the flames in around two hours. A fire tender was deployed at the spot till evening as a precautionary step in case the flames reignited.

Khanna fire station officer (FSO), Yashpal Rai Gomi said no one got injured and a short circuit had triggered the fire incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out