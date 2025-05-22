Ludhiana: Fire breaks out in Mahavir Colony, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a washing unit located in Mahavir Colony on Tajpur Road early Wednesday morning. Officials from the fire department said that no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire likely started due to a short circuit in one of the machines. (HT Photo for representation)

The fire was reported at around 8am from RK Washing Unit, where thick smoke and flames quickly engulfed the premises. The fire department immediately dispatched its first fire tender from the nearby Tajpur Road fire station. Within minutes, five additional tenders from other stations were rushed to the site.

By the time firemen reached the spot, the fire had spread across the entire unit, with intense heat causing the unit’s shed to collapse. It took over 40 rounds of water tankers and the combined effort of several fire teams to completely douse the flames by 11.30am.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai, who led the operation, said, “The situation could have been much worse, but we managed to contain the fire in time. A large quantity of garments and machinery was destroyed, but thankfully, no one was harmed.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire likely started due to a short circuit in one of the machines. The fire then spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable material commonly stored in such washing units.

Fire officials noted that the unit lacked proper fire safety measures. Although there was water storage on the premises, it couldn’t be used effectively because of the absence of a fire hydrant system. As a result, the fire tenders had to return to their stations multiple times to refill.