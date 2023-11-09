close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana fire brigade preps up ahead of Diwali

Ludhiana fire brigade preps up ahead of Diwali

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 10, 2023 06:08 AM IST

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi visited the fire brigade headquarters situated near the railway station on Thursday to take stock of the preparations ahead of the festival

Equipped with the newly purchased 56-metre high turntable ladder to douse flames in high-rise buildings, the fire brigade in Ludhiana has installed temporary set ups at different locations across the city to deal with fire incidents during Diwali.

Ludhiana fire brigade dept preps up ahead of Diwali
Ludhiana fire brigade dept preps up ahead of Diwali

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi visited the fire brigade headquarters situated near the railway station on Thursday to take stock of the preparations ahead of the festival.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand, fire station officer (FSO) Maninder Singh, FSO Kartar Singh among others were also present on the occasion.

Fire brigade officials stated that all arrangements have been made to deal with fire incidents and around two dozen fire tenders have been deployed in the city. Around 100 fire fighters, including senior officials will remain on alert to tackle any untoward incident reported on Diwali night.

The turntable ladder (TTL) would also play a key role in tackling fire incidents reported in high-rise buildings. The TTL has been recently purchased by the department at a cost of around 13 crore.

Besides the five fire stations situated in different parts of the city, the fire tenders are also stationed at around half-a-dozen temporary stations which are additionally established in different parts of the city on Diwali night. This is done to reduce reaction time, if any fire incident is reported in the city.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents, especially children, to celebrate ‘green Diwali’ by lighting earthen lamps. He appealed to the residents not to burst crackers on Diwali as they can cause air and noise pollution, which is a major concern.

He said that in case any fire incident is reported in the city, the fire fighters are equipped with modern fire tenders, tools and machinery to deal with fire incidents.

Rishi asked residents not to keep hosiery material, waste clothes, furniture etc on the roof of the houses to avoid any fire incident.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out