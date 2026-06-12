Ludhiana: Floods bring new weed threat to Punjab farms, PAU scientists raise alarm

The floods that hit Punjab in 2023 and again in 2025 have left behind an unexpected challenge for farmers. Scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have found that floodwaters have altered the weed landscape in several districts, leading to the emergence of new weed species and changes in existing weed populations. PAU scientists said protecting Punjab’s agricultural biodiversity will require the combined efforts of farmers, researchers and extension workers. (HT File)

A recent survey conducted by PAU in flood-affected districts, including Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Rupnagar (Ropar), Amritsar and Patiala, revealed the presence of weed species that had not previously been reported in these areas. Researchers say the findings highlight the hidden ecological impacts of extreme weather events and the need for close monitoring of agricultural fields.

Among the newly observed weeds are wild radish, locally known as jangli mooli (Raphanus raphanistrum), celery-leaved buttercup (Ranunculus sceleratus), and marsh yellow-cress (Rorippa palustris). Scientists believe these species were introduced through floodwaters carrying seeds and plant material from upstream regions. In some locations, marsh yellow-cress was found spreading in pea fields, indicating its potential to establish itself in cultivated land.

The survey also recorded significant changes in the composition of weeds during the rabi season. Several species that were once rarely seen have become more common in fields that remained moist after flooding. Experts warn that such shifts can create serious problems for farmers because weeds compete with crops for nutrients, water, sunlight and space. Many weed species can also harbour insect pests and disease-causing organisms, further affecting crop productivity.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the findings show how climate variability and extreme weather events can reshape agricultural ecosystems in unexpected ways. He noted that very little is known about the ecology, adaptability and invasive potential of these newly introduced weeds in Punjab. “Our understanding of these species is still limited. Continuous surveillance and timely management measures are essential before they become firmly established and begin affecting crop production, biodiversity and ecosystem stability,” he said.

Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, urged farmers to remain vigilant during the ongoing kharif season. He advised them to immediately report any unfamiliar weeds or unusual infestations to PAU experts, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), farmers’ advisory service centres or the department of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Calling for collective action, PAU scientists said protecting Punjab’s agricultural biodiversity will require the combined efforts of farmers, researchers and extension workers. With climate extremes becoming more frequent, early detection and timely intervention will be crucial in preventing invasive weeds from becoming a long-term threat to the state’s agriculture.