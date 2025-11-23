Ludhiana: Food dept seeks caste details of wheat beneficiaries in district

Amid the ongoing wheat distribution cycle, the district food and civil supplies department has asked ration depot holders in Ludhiana to collect caste details of families receiving free and subsidised ration, a move that officials say may be linked to the central government’s caste census efforts. officials say exercise may be linked to Centre’s caste census efforts. (HT File)

The sudden directive has triggered confusion on the ground, with depot holders and beneficiaries unsure why such information is being sought at this stage.

According to officials, the department has circulated a detailed proforma asking area inspectors to prepare a caste-wise list of beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in their jurisdiction. The form specifically seeks the number of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families receiving free or subsidised ration, demanding a precise caste breakup beyond the usual data checks carried out during distribution.

A senior food inspector, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this is not the first time that such data has been requested. “The head office in Chandigarh had previously asked for similar caste breakup details, but this time the department has issued a far more extensive and granular format, demanding precise information for each beneficiary,” he said.

Ration depot holders have raised concerns over the directive, stating that no written guidelines have been provided.

Amarjeet Singh, a depot holder in Haibowal, said, “We were verbally instructed to record the caste of each beneficiary but have not received any written instructions. People are already anxious about receiving wheat on time during the ongoing eKYC drive. Asking about caste at this stage raises concerns that the rules might change or they could be removed from the list.”

Acknowledging the development, Manoj Kumar, a senior food inspector in the department, said, “We have instructed depot holders to collect caste details based on directives from the head office. This exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen and update the department’s internal database.”

“This is a routine process intended to ensure accurate record keeping. Collecting caste information will help maintain comprehensive and precise beneficiary data, which is important for implementing welfare schemes effectively,” he added.