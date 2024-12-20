Ludhiana: Fortis Hospital marks first anniversary

Fortis Hospital at the Mall Road on Thursday celebrated its first anniversary. Officials lighting a lamp at the event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The hospital, in its one year of service, has seen over 16,000 outpatient department (OPD) registrations and more than 500 surgeries, registering it as an important health centre.

These surgeries include critical cancer surgeries, advanced orthopedic procedures like robotic knee replacements, and other treatments.

The hospital has also expanded its specialised services, offering chemotherapy, dialysis, and day care facilities, ensuring holistic care.

Business head, Fortis (Punjab), Ashish Bhatia, said, “Fortis Hospital has redefined healthcare excellence in Ludhiana. We are proud to have brought advanced medical care closer to people.”