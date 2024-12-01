Ludhiana: Four receive bullet injuries amid clash over rent

A dispute between an owner of labour quarters and a differently abled tenant over rent turned ugly after two groups indulged in a violent scuffle in Dhandhari Khurd area of Focal Point, leaving four persons with bullet injuries on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses, members of both the groups fired at least 10 bullets. The clash triggered panic among the residents. Police officials at the crime spot in Dhandhari Khurd on Sunday morning. (HT photo)

The locals alerted the police, however the accused managed to escape before the arrival of cops. The police rushed the victims to a hospital and later lodged a cross FIR against 15 people of both groups, including former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Paramjit Singh, alias Tona.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO) at the Focal Point police station, said the clash erupted following a spat between Ranjit Singh, owner of labour quarters, and his tenant, who is physically challenged. Ranjit Singh allegedly grabbed his household items and thrashed him to get his room vacated after the tenant failed to pay rent.

According to the SHO, a local resident, Kamaljit Singh Boparai, intervened in the matter following which Ranjit Singh indulged in a spat with him too. Ranjit Singh further contacted SAD former councilor Paramjit Singh, alias Tona.

Later, Tona and Raju Boparai, son of Kamaljit Singh Boparai, indulged in a spat over phone and challenged each other. Both the groups gathered in Dhandhari Khurd and indulged in a violent scuffle. Both the groups opened fire targeting each other. In the firing, Manoj Kumar of Boparai’s group suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Three members of the former councilor’s group also suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The SHO further added that an attempt to murder case has been lodged against both groups. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable.