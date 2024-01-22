Ludhiana: Four vehicle-lifters, snatchers arrested

Salem Tabri police arrested four accused in snatching and vehicle lifting in two separate cases on January 22. The police recovered six vehicles, eight pieces of spare parts, two mobile phones and two sharp weapons from them. The accused in the custody of Salem Tabri police in Ludhiana. (HT)

The accused are identified as Ravi Kumar alias Luv of Jalandhar, who is presently residing in Gurnam Nagar at Jassian Road, his brother Arun Kumar, Ajay Kumar alias Biri of Bhora village and Sunny of Sidhwan Bet village, presently residing near Feroze Gandhi Market.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Joint commissioner of police (city) Saumya Mishra said that Salem Tabri police arrested Ravi and his brother Arun following a tip-off. The accused were coming towards the city from Ladhowal side on a motorcycle sans number plate, when the police stopped them for checking. The accused confessed of snatching the bike. A case under sections 379B (theft) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code is lodged against them.

The team on the basis of information obtained from the accused during questioning recovered three motorcycles, two mobile phones and a sharp edged weapon from their possession. The accused Ravi is already facing trial in four cases including cases of theft and snatching.

Similarly, another team of Salem Tabri police arrested Ajay Kumar and Sunny and booked two others for their involvement in executing thefts in the shops and warehouses. The other two booked were identified as Ketan of Aman Nagar and Kunal Sonkar (a scrap dealer) of Haibowal.

According to the police, the accused were coming to meet Kunal Sonkar for selling stolen stuff. The police managed to arrest two accused while Kunal managed to escape from the spot. The police recovered three two-wheelers, eight pieces of spare parts and a sharp edged weapon from the possession of two accused.