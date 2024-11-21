Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Fourth man behind firing on shoe trader arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 21, 2024 10:34 PM IST

On November 8, businessman Gurwinder Singh, alias Prinkle and his partner had sustained bullet injuries in Khud Mohalla. Prinkle too had opened retaliatory fire, injuring two of the assailants.

Two weeks after the murderous attack on shoe trader Gurwinder Singh, alias Prinkle, the police arrested another accused involved in the crime on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Gurkirat Singh, alias Sahib Sapra. According to the police, the accused had taken gangster Rishav Benipal, alias Nanu, to the shop of Prinkle on his scooter on November 8. A pistol and a scooter used in the crime besides two bullets have been seized from his possession.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Anil Bhanot stated the accused was arrested from the area following a tip-off when he was trying to escape from the city. During investigation, the accused reportedly informed the cops that after executing the crime, he fled to Himachal Pradesh.

The ACP added that the accused has already been facing trial in connection with a case regarding house trespass, assault and molestation, registered at the Division number 2 police station on November 5, 2019.

A total of four accused have been arrested so far in the case. Earlier, the police arrested Rishav Benipal, Sushil Kumar and Akash Kumar. Rishav and Sushil had suffered bullet injuries after Prinkle opened fire in retaliation.

It is learnt that Rishav Benipal, along with his aide, had opened fire at Prinkle on November 8 after barging into his shop in Khud Mohalla. The Division number 3 police had booked Benipal, Honey Sethi, Harpreet Singh, advocate Gaganpreet Singh, Prinkle’s father-in-law Rajinder Singh, brother-in-law Sukhwinderpal Singh and five others. According to the ACP, a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

The shoe trader, Gurwinder Singh, alias Prinkle and his business partner had sustained bullet injuries. Both are hospitalised. Rishav is said to have some old rivalry with Prinkle. Prinkle also has some issues with his in-laws.

Advocate gets clean chit

The police gave a clean chit to advocate Gaganpreet Singh, one of the accused booked for the murder bid on shoe trader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle. No evidence was found against him.

On November 11, the district bar association had announced an indefinite strike after Gaganpreet was booked. The association met police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, seeking a probe into the matter.

After the police commissioner assured the bar association of a fair probe, the strike was called off. According to bard association members, as advocate Gaganpreet Singh is counsel for former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and other clients against Prinkle, the latter nursed a rivalry against him.

ACP Anil Bhanot said the police found no evidence against Gaganpreet.

