Ludhiana | GADVASU adopts another village under Farmer FIRST Project

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU) under the ICAR sponsored Farmer FIRST Project adopted Hamidi village in Mehal Kalan block.

A meeting was held by the project team members, comprising YS Jadoun (principal investigator), Amandeep Singh (co-principal investigator) and SK Kansal, in Hamidi village in the presence of Jaswinder Singh, sarpanch, panchayat members and other prominent persons of the village.

The members briefed about the various activities to be conducted in future. Jadoun informed that the team would first conduct the benchmark survey of the whole village and then various activities would be initiated on the basis of need, interest and problems identified.

A training camp on value addition of milk products was also organised at the adopted village, Dhaner, by the project team members. The harmful effects of milk adulteration were discussed.

Milk adulterants testing kits were also provided to beneficiary women farmers.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Jail inmates get into scuffle at court complex

Ludhiana Two groups of jail inmates got into a scuffle at the court complex on Monday afternoon, where they had been brought for hearings in their respective cases. The inmates, including Ankush, Sushil, Vivek and Gurmel, got into a scuffle when they were waiting for their turn outside the court. Police intervened and put them in the Bakshi khana (temporary lock-up inside the court complex), where they got into a brawl again. One of the groups alleged that police personnel helped their rivals thrash them and did not allow them to meet their family members. The Division Number 5 police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh, in-charge of the court complex police post, said it was a minor scuffle and police managed to pacify the situation quickly. Proceedings have been initiated to take action against them, he added.

‘Intake of refined sugars causes more bacterial dental plaque’

Ludhiana The department of periodontics, Christian Dental College and Hospital, Ludhiana, organised an oral health awareness programme to observe Oral Hygiene Day on Monday. A street play and a flash mob were conducted at the hospital reception area in the morning and at Rakh Bagh in the evening. Informing about the free dental check-up camp being conducted by the hospital from August 1 to 6, Dr Abi M Thomas, principal, Christian Dental College, invited everyone to avail free assessment of their oral health by the experts. In her awareness talk, Dr Ritu Jain, head, department of periodontics, mentioned that mouth is a gateway to the body. “Our mouth contains millions of bacteria on our tooth surfaces and in gums in the form of dental plaque and (calculus) tartar which cause tooth cavities, gum infections and bad breath. Brushing teeth two times a day for at least two minutes is recommended for healthy teeth and gums,” Dr Jain said. The importance of a healthy diet and avoiding habits such as smoking, pan or tobacco chewing etc for maintaining a good oral health cannot be over-emphasised, she said. She added frequent intake of refined sugars in the form of cakes, pastries and cookies, packed fruit juices and aerated beverages cause more bacterial plaque. Regular visits to a dental clinic every six months can be useful in early identification of tooth problems.

Inter district Cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Nawashahar by 24 runs

Ludhiana The Ludhiana senior men’s cricket team on Monday registered a 24-run victory against Nawashahar in a one-day clash during the Punjab State Inter-District cricket tournament at GRD Academy. Batting first, Ludhiana posted a mammoth total of 300 runs in 50 overs at a loss of nine wickets on the back of a 127-run partnership between Gurjot Singh and Nehal Wadhera and a brilliant unbeaten knock of 98 runs by Vaibhav Kalra. In reply, Nawashahar managed to score 276 runs in their 50 overs innings at a loss of eight wickets. Harshit Takker and Yogjit Singh of Ludhiana claimed two wickets each.

