Ludhiana | GADVASU marks National Technology Day
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, department of science and technology, Government of India, celebrated the National Technology Day at Jalwana village under the“Setting up of Science Technology and Innovation Led SC Cluster at Ludhiana” project.
GK Singh was the chief guest and was joined by special guests PSCST, department of science and technology, Government of India joint director KS Bath.
Three lecture-cum-demonstrations were conducted in the programme. Suryendra Singh of KVK, Barnala, deliberated on agricultural technologies laying emphasis on integrated farming systems, optimum utilisation of nitrogen and water.
Assistant professor Arunbir Singh delivered a lecture-cum-demonstration on animal nutritional technologies viz urea molasses mineral block, bypass fat and mineral mixture, whereas Amandeep Singh addressed the participants regarding information and communication technologies developed by GADVASU for livestock farmers, with focus on GADVASU’s recent project, Pashu Palak Tele Advisory Kendra, wherein farmers can directly talk to university experts on numbers 62832-58834 and 62832-97919.
GK Singh said such events are instrumental in bringing optimal awareness to the farmers’ doorsteps. He emphasised the role of adoption of new technologies and skill development among rural youth.
Progressive farmer Nishan Singh, along with Jalwana sarpanch Gurpreet Singh, were felicitated during the programme.
-
Ludhiana DMCH’s rural outreach programme gets rolling at Pohir
Dayanand Medical College & Hospital has come up with a first-of-its-kind initiative to start the DMCH rural outreach programme at its rural centre Pohir to serve the rural and semi-urban community. The programme was inaugurated on Sunday by DMC managing society secratery Prem Kumar Gupta. With this outreach programme, DMCH will offer multispecialty medical services to the rural and semi-urban areas. Out-patient services will offer medical needs of nearly 5 lakh people.
-
Pune metro tunnel excavation work in final stage, 95% complete
PUNE The tunnel excavation work for the underground metro has reached the final stage with 95% of work completed. Maha-Metro aims to finish the rest of the work in the next 15 days. The Maha-Metro officials are expected to complete the tunnel excavation work before the arrival of monsoon. “After excavation work, track laying work will begin simultaneously. The work on overhead traction (cable) and signalling and telecommunication will also be done parallelly,” added Hemant Sonawane, public relation officer, Maha-Metro.
-
Ludhiana | Easy Day penalised for charging ₹4 for carry bag
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, directed Easy Day supermarket in Rishi Nagar to refund ₹4 charged from a complainant for a carry bag and pay a ₹2,000-compensation, along with ₹1,000 in litigation cost. In his complaint, Rishi Kumar of Rishi Nagar, had accused the supermarket of “unfair trade practices” and “deficiency in service”. On March 24, 2019, the complainant purchased a grocery item from the said retail outlet for ₹138.
-
PMC sanctions 83 proposals under TOD zone along proposed metro routes
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sanctioned 78 proposals under the transit oriented development (TOD) zone on line one and two, and five proposals on line three of the ongoing metro rail route. Under the TOD policy, real estate projects get higher floor space index up to four.
-
Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday. Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics