Ludhiana | GADVASU-NRI student row: Student promoted to fourth year
The eight-month long standoff between NRI student and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) authorities ended following the intervention of the Veterinary Council of India.
“The student, who violated the norms and was not able to clear exams, has been promoted to the fourth year of Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry under graduate programme at GADVASU,” claimed the authorities during a press conference at circuit house on Thursday.
Sharing the information and relevant documents, student’s father NRI Jaswinder Singh Khosa said action has been initiated against the university employee. The student thanked GADVASU vice-chancellor for reviewing the matter.
Khosa said his son was rusticated on false allegations of leaking the examination papers.
The university authorities were not available for comments due to the visit of Kaushal Kishore, minister of state for housing and urban affairs.
The NRI student from Canada had levelled allegations of personal vendetta and partisan attitude against the authorities of the university.
However, during a press conference in March, vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh had rebutted the allegations.
Delhi development commission hosts consultation on solar policy
New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi ( Delhi), in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the 'National Consultation on Delhi Solar Policy' on Friday to frame Delhi's new solar policy. The stakeholders also outlined necessary implementation actions and milestones for solarising Delhi. The aim of the consultation was to establish a clear set of actionable next steps to make Delhi the national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.
Delhi: Man arrested for stalking, molesting teenager in Shahdara
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a 13-year-old girl in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area, police said on Thursday. Video of one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant being beaten up by the public went viral on social media. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram identified the suspect as one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant, and said he was rescued from the crowd and later arrested .
Two more held for firing at two brothers in west Delhi
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three shooters, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car. Tyagi also suspected former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.
Delhi govt to spend Rs140 crore boosting greenery, forests in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the state government approved a budget of ₹140.74 crore during the expenditure finance committee's meeting to plant 1 million saplings and restore the Capital's degraded forest areas. The ETF comprises ex-servicemen and officers of the territorial army who have been working to restore Delhi's southern ridge for the last two decades.
IAF sergeant arrested from Delhi for espionage
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 31-year-old Indian Air Force sergeant for allegedly leaking “classified and sensitive” information about defence installations and service personnel to an agent of the “adversary country”, after being “honeytrapped” through a social networking site. Sharma was working as an administrative assistant at the Indian Air Force Records Office at Subroto Park in Delhi, the Delhi Police in a statement on Thursday.
