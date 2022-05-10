Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award
Yashpal Singh Malik, dean at college of animal biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences (NABS) which will be held in Chennai in September.
Malik is a highly decorated scientist in the field of animal biotechnology, working on host-pathogen interaction, evolution and epidemiology of viral diseases. He has seven books and 27 scientific research articles to his credit.
He is currently the secretary of World Society for Virology, USA, and secretary general of Indian Virology Society. He is also currently representing India as a member of the One Health Group at the Federation of Asian Veterinary Association.
Ludhiana | PAU zoologist granted ad-hoc research project worth 25 lakh
Punjab Agricultural University, department of zoology, Professor Devinder Kaur Kocher, has been awarded an ad-hoc research project worth ₹25 lakh, as principal investigator, by the department of science and technology, Government of India. The title of the project, granted under the DST SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), is 'Evaluation of yeast-encapsulated essential oil-based biolarvicide formulation(s) for management of Aedes aegypti mosquito'.
UP CM pays tribute to revolutionaries in Meerut
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives during India's First War of Independence that triggered from Meerut on May 10, 1857. CM Yogi stayed in the city for over four hours during which he visited “Shaheed Smarak” where he garlanded statues of revolutionaries Dhan Singh Kotwal and Mangal Pandey.
Ludhiana | DMCH , IIT Ropar develop app to monitor epilepsy seizures
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (, Ropar) has developed a mobile application for managing epilepsy seizures, Epilepto. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play. It has an emergency call and message service that alerts caretakers in case of a seizure and shares the patient's location through a Google Maps link. The multilingual application is also a repository of informational content recorded by DMCH neurologists.
Congress should first decide on a united front against BJP, says Pawar
Even though his attempts to bring opposition parties together to stitch a united national front against the Bharatiya Janata Party seem to have not garnered success, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said Congress should first decide on such an alliance. The NCP chief's statements come in the backdrop of Congress's chintan shivir (brainstorming session) which will be held later this week in Rajasthan.
Om Prakash Rajbhar alleges attack bid on him, case lodged
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that a group of some 12 to 15 youths carrying sticks made a bid to attack him at Pahdaria village in Karimuddinpur area of his Zahurabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district on Tuesday afternoon. When things started deteriorating, security personnel and SBSP workers took Rajbhar under their protection and took him outside the village, said SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.
