Ludhiana: Gagan Bedi elected dist Bar body vice-chief, president’s result on hold

Advocate Gagan Bedi has been elected as the new vice-president of the District Bar Association (DBA) following the elections held on Friday. However, the official announcement of the president’s result has been delayed due to a pending inquiry. Himanshu Walia won the seat of general secretary. Members of the District Bar Association in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Returning officer advocate Lokesh Bata stated that while the election process was completed smoothly, the result for the president’s post would only be officially declared after the inquiry by advocate Vipin Saggar is concluded.

According to available information, advocate Saggar secured a significant lead with 1,749 votes for the president’s post, while his closest competitor, advocate Gurpreet Arora, received 404 votes.

Bedi emerged victorious with 993 votes. Bata said the polling process was peaceful and without any disruptions.

According to sources, five candidates contested for the president’s post, six for vice-president, four for secretary, three for joint secretary, three for finance secretary and 13 for executive member.

The newly elected team will soon assume office, focusing on improving the working conditions for advocates and addressing issues faced by the legal fraternity at the district court complex.

Earlier, Bata had disqualified advocate Saggar from contesting election for the post of president after receiving a complaint against him for allegedly violating the Bar Council rules. After this move, there was widespread resentment among the lawyers and later a special committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had set aside the order of the Bata and had reinstated the candidature of the advocate.

