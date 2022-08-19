Ludhiana: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of 5 men

A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of five men.

The accused have been identified as Suraj (31) of Gurdaspur; Ravi Kumar (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh; Sihkul Khan alias Sakrula Khan (25) of Rajasthan, Nadeem Nutt (22) of Bihar and Shyam Singh (21) of Ludhiana. Two knives, an iron punch and two stolen mobiles were recovered from their possession.

Police said the suspects were nabbed on the basis of a tip-off from the tracks below the Jagraon pull, near Ludhiana Railway Station. One of them was wearing a Haryana Police uniform at the time of the arrest.

They added that members of the gang impersonated as cops, stopped passengers for checking and robbed them.

According to police, Suraj is the mastermind and has been involved in multiple crimes in the past.

A case under Sections 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 25 of Arms Act was registered against the accused at the GRP station here. They were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Thursday.