Ludhiana: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of 5 men
A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of five men.
The accused have been identified as Suraj (31) of Gurdaspur; Ravi Kumar (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh; Sihkul Khan alias Sakrula Khan (25) of Rajasthan, Nadeem Nutt (22) of Bihar and Shyam Singh (21) of Ludhiana. Two knives, an iron punch and two stolen mobiles were recovered from their possession.
Police said the suspects were nabbed on the basis of a tip-off from the tracks below the Jagraon pull, near Ludhiana Railway Station. One of them was wearing a Haryana Police uniform at the time of the arrest.
They added that members of the gang impersonated as cops, stopped passengers for checking and robbed them.
According to police, Suraj is the mastermind and has been involved in multiple crimes in the past.
A case under Sections 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 25 of Arms Act was registered against the accused at the GRP station here. They were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Thursday.
Ludhiana | Day 2 of symposium at PAU: ‘Only 50,000 hectares in state under micro irrigation’
The two-day symposium aimed at transforming the green revolution hub of India, organized by Dr GS Khush Foundation and PAU in the honour of Dr Darshan Singh Brar, concluded here on Thursday. Rakesh Sharda, principal extension scientist (soil and water engineering) said only 50,000 hectares of area in the state is under micro irrigation. Directorntral Institute of Post, Rajbir Singh- Harvest Engineering and Technology, condemned the promotion of super seeder.
State to withdraw MVA’s decision revoking ‘general consent’ to CBI
Mumbai: The state government will withdraw the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime's decision to revoke the 'general consent' given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe criminal cases in Maharashtra. The home department is working on a proposal, which will be tabled before the cabinet soon. The MVA had in October 2020 withdrawn the general consent granted to the CBI under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.
Maximum pothole complaints reported from Western suburbs: BMC data
Mumbai: A day after a couple lost their lives in a road accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali, the data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed that nearly 48% of the total pothole-related complaints have been raised from the Mumbai's western suburbs this year. The incident took place at a carriageway flyover on the WEH opposite the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).
WEH accident: Kin of deceased couple seek action against MSRDC contractor
Mumbai: The family members of the couple who died in a crash on the Western Express Highway near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Wednesday have sought that an FIR be filed against those responsible for maintaining the stretch. Shah stayed in Andheri east and worked for a television serial production house where Shah was in the creative department and his wife Chaaya Khillari (38) was a make-up artist.
City college students to pocket ₹2.95 lakh for 2-month internship
At Andheri's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, the entire batch of the postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) has secured an internship this year, with the average stipend for two months pegged at ₹2.95 lakh. For a batch of 237 students, 312 offers were received from 41 companies, with maximum offers coming from the FMCG sector, followed closely by consulting companies.
