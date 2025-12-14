Ludhiana: Gangster Amrit Dalam booked for attempt to murder, aide injured in police gunfire

A day after an exchange of fire at Chandigarh Road, the police on Saturday booked gangster Amrit Dalam, who is hiding abroad, for running an extortion racket and attempted murder of police personnel. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 109, 132, 221, 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

One of his aides, Rohin Masih, from Village Teliawal, Batala, suffered a bullet injury on his leg when police retaliated, while another accused, Joyen Masih, managed to escape. According to police, the duo had been sent by Amrit Dalam to collect money from a jeweller. They arrived in the city on Thursday.

Police have recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol, two bullets, five shells, two bags and a bike without number plates.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused had come to collect ₹10 lakh from jeweller Sachin Verma of Vishwakarma Nagar near Samrala Chowk. The police had laid a trap and challenged them to surrender. Instead, one of the accused opened fire at the team. Police retaliated, injuring Rohin Masih, who was sent to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, for treatment.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 109, 132, 221, 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, naming Amrit Dalam as well.

DCP Teja said that about a week earlier, a goldsmith had received a threat demanding ₹1 crore via WhatsApp from a person claiming to be part of the Amrit Dalam group, which is linked to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. On December 11, Amrit Dalam personally called him, and demanded ₹10 lakh, and sent his aides to collect the money.

“The accused came to Ludhiana on December 11. We are questioning them about their stay in the city,” he added.

The Amrit Dalam group, based abroad, is known for serious crimes including extortion, contract killings, and weapons smuggling, and has direct links with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which is active in Punjab.