Ludhiana: Garbage at walkway along Lakkar Bridge irks pedestrians

The pedestrian walkway along the Lakkar Bridge, a vital link for those travelling on foot between the station and Pavilion Chowk, is littered with filth, commuters alleged. They said it is “nearly impossible” to walk on it. The situation persists amid municipal corporation’s (MC) claims of ramping up solid waste management across the city. Pedestrian way along Lakkar bridge filled with garbage in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Harpreet Singh, who says he often has to use the walkway, expressed frustration and said, “The walkway is already narrow, and with half of it covered in garbage, it becomes hard to walk. Walking on the road is not an option due to the curves and the risk of accidents. I urge the authorities to keep this path clean.”

Another commuter Manoj said, “This walkway is a daily route for many of us, but the dirt and garbage make it an unpleasant experience. It feels like the city is not concerned about pedestrians at all.”

MC health officer Vipan Malhotra said that he was not aware of the issue.

“I will direct the officials concerned to address the issues after checking it. A team has been assigned to ensure regular cleaning of the area and we are committed to making the city cleaner and safer for all residents. We urge the public to report any cleanliness issues so that we can take timely action,” he added.