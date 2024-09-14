Ludhiana: GCG receives 25 lakh grant, requests for 3 crore more

Wife of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Gurpreet Kaur Mann, handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to Government College for Girls for the renovation of the college auditorium, meanwhile the college authorities have requested the government for a grant of ₹3 crore for the construction of Multipurpose Hall. Gurpreet Kaur Mann was in the city to attend the “Mela Dheeyan Da’” event, at the college. Wife of member of legislative assembly Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Ramandeep Kaur was the guest of honour. Students celebrate “Mela Dhiyan Da” held at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana on Saturday, September 14, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Gurpreet Kaur Mann praised the efforts of the principal for promoting Punjab’s rich heritage. She spoke about the significance of “Mela Dheeyan Da”, saying that every day is a celebration of womanhood. During the event, Mann handed over the cheque to the college. She also encouraged the students to stay focused and work hard to achieve their goals.

Principal Suman Lata said, “We have plastic chairs in our auditorium which we wish to replace with the fixed chairs, and we wanted to renovate the auditorium for which we received ₹25 lakh from the state government, which was handed over by Gurpreet Mann. I have also requested for a grant of ₹3 crore for the construction of a multipurpose hall on the campus.”

Gurpreet Mann also mentioned that she has no intent of joining politics as of now, adding that such festivals are crucial to keep our culture alive.

The event featured a skit on the Startup Challenge - Future Tycoons, an initiative by the district administration of Ludhiana. Students who excelled at the state level in various sports were also honoured.

Numerous stalls selling bangles, jewellery, cosmetics and gift items were set up. Students enjoyed traditional treats like kheerpuras, chaat, boiled corn, and ice cream. Games to boost cognitive skills were organised for both students and staff. A vibrant cultural programme featuring Punjabi folk songs and dances like tappe and suhag entertained the audience. The highlight of the event was a Punjabi beauty pageant, judged by Anita Sharma and Paramjeet Kaur Passi.

Several dignitaries, including MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Sukhchain Goggi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, and others were present to witness the festivities.